LAHORE: United Business Group (UBG) Friday started the campaign for forthcoming annual elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) scheduled to be held on December 28. UBG Chairman Iftikhar Malik addressing the UBG core committee meeting said UBG started gaining enormous support from different chambers across the country and speed up electioneering despite this fact that the opposition is so weak that even without campaign we will win the election by great margin.–Staff Reporter

A working plan has been devolved for second round of the election campaign and all the leaders and workers have come into full action and start the campaign strongly,” he added.

He said that UBG leadership has worked hard and has restored the respect of business community with the government and have tried to solve most of the problems and will continue doing so in future as well. In this connection, as part of the drive in first phase, the UBG delegation visited regional chambers of Punjab including Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari, Khaniwal, Multan and Faisalabad and discussed matters relating to the elections with special reference to the nominations of the candidates for Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and their respective chambers.