Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday met Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and discussed over all water issues and the outstanding issues between the provincial and the federal governments.

The chief minister said that the K-IV project cost had increased many fold and it has reached at about Rs75 billion. “Our teams are working on estimates and accurate estimates would be worked out soon to pass them from the relevant forums,” he said and added the federal government was committed to bear out 50 percent cost of the project when it was estimated at Rs25 billion. Now it has increased, therefore the federal government must share 50 percent expenditures, he said.

He also called for additional water supply for K-IV project and asked for support from the federal water minister on the issue.

“Karachi is mini-Pakistan and people from all the provinces live here, therefore the other provinces must give some water for the city.”

CM meets lawyers

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with office bearers of High Court Bar Association, Karachi and Malir bar Association and assured them to resolve their issues. “We cannot forget your sacrifices for restoration of democracy,” he said and added “the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a leading lawyer, PPP founder Chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a lawyer and my father Syed Abdullah Shah was also a lawyer, therefore I have special association with lawyers community,” he said. High court bar and Malir bar associations invited chief minister to visit them which he accepted. The meeting was also attended by CM Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to CM Rashid Rabbani.