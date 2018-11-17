Share:

KARACHI - A young woman committed suicide in North Karachi here on Friday.

A young married woman died under mysterious circumstances in North Karachi locality. Police said that the deceased woman was identified as 25-year-old Sobia. Her body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy where doctors sent the samples for the chemical examination report to ascertain the cause of the death.

Police while quoting the victim’s in-laws said that the woman committed suicide while consuming toxic substance after a quarrel with her husband who had been left the house after a dispute.

They said that they were investigating the case from different angles while the police was also looking for the deceased woman’s family to record their statements, adding that a case would be registered if any criminal element found during the investigations.

On the other side, a 27-year-old named Nasir Mushtaq allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself inside his house located at Toori Bangash Colony in Orangi Town within the limits of Iqbal Market police station.

His body was shifted to ASH and later, handed over to his family after medico-legal formalities.

Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that deceased committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol inside a house due to unemployment.

According to SHO Adeel Raza, the deceased was also mentally unfit and also divorced his wife few months ago and started living with his sister where he apparently committed suicide while further investigation was underway.