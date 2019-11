Share:

LAHORE - At least 19 passengers including women and children were wounded when two buses collided with each other near Bhobatian Chowk on the Defense Road on Saturday. Rescue workers said all the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals on ambulances. However, six people were given first-aid on the spot. An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of over speeding. The police impounded both the buses and were investigating the incident.