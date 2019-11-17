Share:

MUZFFARGARH - The second phase of 4th Thal Desert Rally, in stroke category, was completed on Saturday with the participation of 49 vehicles including two women riders. The second phase was inaugurated by Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Mudasar Riaz Malik and Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad while ADC (Finance) Jam Aftab, Muzaffargarh Assistant Commissioner Rana Mohammad Shoaib, AC Kot Addu Dr Fayaz were present on the occasion. Speaking of the participants, the DG Khan commissioner vowed to promote tourism with holding such events under Prime Minister’s vision. “Such event not only help promote local culture but also provide healthy activities to the public,” he pointed out, adding that range of the jeep rally would be enhanced by bringing in international riders.

Prior to beginning of the second phase, DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited track site along with SDPO Ejaz Hussain Bukhari to examine security arrangements. He directed the traffic police to guide public about the event who are enjoying the event like festival. The results of the rally will be announced on Sunday (tomorrow) evening at Faisal Stadium at a grand ceremony to be hosted by the District Administration. Renowned vocalists/singer Maratib Ali, Nadia Khan and Ejaz Rahi will perform and entertained the public at the concluding ceremony. Earlier, the 4th Thal Desert Rally started under the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation and District Administration Muzaffargarh. On first day, registration of vehicles was completed and qualifying round held. As many as 100 vehicles have been registered which include 47 stroke and 51 prepared vehicles in 4 categories with two women rider as well. Adad Khoro came first in qualifying round who covered 2km in 1 minute and 30 seconds. Nader Magsi got second and Asif Faisal Third. In stroke category Shakil got first by covering the set distance in 1 minute 41seconds.

Shabbir got second and Rashid Ali came third. In female, Salma Khan remained first, covering the distance in 1 minute and 50 second.