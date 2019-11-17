Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Saturday ordered the traffic wardens to step up the ongoing campaign against the smoke emitting vehicles to punish the violators.

The CTO issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of the joint teams of the traffic police and environment department involved in the anti-smog drive. Director Environment Department Dr Nusrat was also present on this occasion.

The mechanism of action against smoke emitting vehicles was discussed in detail during the meeting. The participants were informed that at least 9 teams comprising 18 traffic wardens were constituted on the directions of Lahore CTO to punish the violators. These special teams are deployed at the entry and exit points of the metropolis for proper checking.

On this occasion, CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said the traffic police teams are also delivering lectures at educational institutions on a daily basis to educate masses about the anti-smog campaign. The city traffic police issued challan tickets to at least 32,000 drivers since January. As part of the anti-smog drive, at least 9,701 drivers were issued fine tickets during the month of October.

Also, the owners of different transport companies have also been directed not to run some-emitting vehicles on the roads. The violators will be issued fine tickets, he said. The traffic officers are directed to take strict action against the smoke-emitting vehicles during the current month.

The CTO further said that environmental and air pollution cause epidemic of viral diseases including respiratory and throat infections.