Share:

LAHORE - The city police department on Saturday promoted at least 58 Sub-Inspectors to rank of Inspector.

According to a police spokesman, Lahore CCPO BA Nasir pinned the badges on the shoulders of officers during a ceremony held at his office on Saturday. DIG Investigation Inam Waheed, CTO Capt (Retired) Liaqat Ali Malik Liaqat, SSP Athar Waheed, Zeeshan Asghar, Faisal Mukhtar, and Muhammad Naveed were also present on this occasion. Two policewomen Iram Khanum and Ghazala Sharif and a sub-inspector from minorities Anthony Victor were also promoted to the rank of inspector in the Punjab Police.