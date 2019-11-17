Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that an air ambulance for the transportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will arrive in the country on Tuesday.

The former information minister said that the doctors conducted a thorough examination of Sharif today and also held discussions on how to make the PML-N leader ready for his travel.

Meanwhile, the party’s Twitter account issued a statement of the spokesperson, urging the nation to pray for the PML-N supremo’s health.

'Sharif to travel abroad once clinically stable'

Separately, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan stated that the PML-N leader will travel to London in the next 48 hours once he’s "clinically stable".

The chief executive of the Sharif Medical City tweeted, saying: “He [Nawaz Sharif] will make the journey in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance [which will be] arriving soon.”

The doctor stated that the former prime minister is scheduled to travel abroad once he’s clinically stable and ready for air travel.