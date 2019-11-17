Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Saturday chaired a meeting in which it was agreed upon to shift all brick kilns in the province on zigzag technology till December 31, 2020.

The meeting decided that brick kilns of central Punjab from Jehlum to Okara would be switched over to zigzag technology within four months in first phase, and the brick kilns , which failed to adopt new technology within stipulated time, would be closed. It was decided to close down 84 new brick kilns that were made on obsolete technology if these did not shift on zigzag technology within two months. An agreement would be signed with brick kiln association for ensuring implementation on these decisions.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that government did not want to close down the brick kiln keeping in view the difficulties of common man but strict action would be taken against the kilns using substandard fuels. He made it clear that no brick kiln would be allowed to function without zigzag technology after December 31, 2020.