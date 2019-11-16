Share:

VY-LOS ANGELES-Angelina Jolie is finally moving on from Brad Pitt. The Maleficent star, 44, “has been on a few dates,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, “but nothing serious” has come out of them.

The actress is looking to heal her wounds before embarking on the next chapter of her life. “She isn’t closed to the idea of meeting someone new, but it’s not her main priority,” says the source. “She’s all about focusing on the kids, her job, and cleaning up her messy divorce.”

Jolie and Pitt married in August 2014 after nearly 12 years together, but split in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. While they have yet to finalise their divorce, the former pair reached a custody agreement over their six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — in November 2018. As of April 2019, the exes are legally single.

Once their divorce is finalised, add the source, “she’ll get back to the dating scene, without a doubt.” Marriage, however, is out of the question. A source told Us in October that Jolie has no plans to walk down the aisle again. “She will never get married again,” the source said. “She felt that Brad pressured her into getting married, and it was something that she never wanted to do.”The Ad Astra star, 55, for his part, has also been on some dates since ending his marriage. “He’s been dating — very, very casually,” a source told Us in September, but like Jolie, he is focused on spending “as much time with the kids as possible.”