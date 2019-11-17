Share:

LAHORE (PR) Applications for new cycle of “e-Rozgaar Program”, joint project of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, have been invited from graduates for free training to earn through the internet and taking freelancing as a serious profession. The applications have been invited for 31 centers in the province of the Punjab for intake of the new batch, which will remain open till 24th November 2019. “e-Rozgaar Program” was launched in the mid-2017 to guide and groom graduates from a variety of backgrounds. The applications are open for 31 Centers across Punjab for the new batch. The interested candidates can apply online for free through e-Rozgaar website https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/applyand get further details from the official e-Rozgaar Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/erozgaar/. The eligibility criteria of the program include Punjab domicile or CNIC, maximum age: 35 years, at least 16 years of education and currently unemployed. The shortlisted candidates will be given three months free of charges training in their selected domain from expert and master trainers at their selected centers. The program has so far received more than 100,000 applications in total for all the past batches. The Procedure to enroll in the e-Rozgaar program is to apply online via website, appear for online entry test. The shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit documents online where they’ll be asked to get the documents verified at centers. After all the procedures are done the candidate will be informed about their classes schedule by the management.