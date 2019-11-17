Share:

Bachaa Party, the biggest kid’s retail store in Pakistan, launched its first exclusive concept store on the 16th of November in its newly renovated space on the 3rd Floor of Emporium Mall, Lahore. It is a one-stop solution where you can get each and every essentials for your kids, from trendy outfits to cozy ones, from quirky accessories to cool ones, from the most stylish boots and shoes to the most comfy ones, and not to forget all the playable toys your kids have ever wanted, are now available, all under ONE ROOF!

The brand's first-ever concept store was launched back in 2016, in Karachi, the success of which resulted in further expansion within the city. Currently, this top-notch brand has 3 stores in Karachi and the fourth one is now in Lahore!

This label ensures the comfort of shopping for mommies and daddies by stocking everything for their kids under one roof. With around 30,000+ SKUs the brand proudly caters almost 5000+ customers at each store every day with an average of 400,000 + customers monthly! And this figure is growing day after another.

To celebrate, Bachaa Party hosted an amazing open for the public, launch event at Emporium Mall. The audience turnout was so good, everyone seemed super excited!

Beautifully hosted by Summayra Khan and celebrity appearance of Juggan Kazim, Ahsan Khan and Wahaj Ali added to the excitement and they all seemed pretty much excited about the launch too!

For all the style and quality conscious parents and their little ones, 'Bachaa Party' is surely a must-visit store as it provides anything and everything, from head to toe, from tiny to teen!

However, this brand is on a mission to provide an unparalleled shopping experience for customers, including fashion and lifestyle products, in a unique, fun, interactive environment—all at a great value for money! Not to forget Bachaa Party has been thoroughly loved by both kids and mothers since its inception.

This funky and awesome brand has just stepped in Lahore at the very right time because winters are in full swing and you all would be definitely looking for cool outlets to shop from. Do check out their collection and enjoy a happy shopping spree, everyone!