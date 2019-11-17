Share:

LAHORE - The cement exports from the country registered a jump of around 28 % during Oct 2019 to 7,98000 tons against 6,16000 tons of the same period of 2018.

However, cement industry experts said that the growth in cement export was particularly seen from the Southern region which rose by 48.75 % from 0.352 million tons in Oct 2018 to 0.591 million tons in Oct 2019. While exports from North region grew nominally from 0.264 million tons in Oct last year to 0.265 million tons in Oct 2019.

According to the data of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, the cement exports increased by 16.48 % in the period of July-Oct 2019 to 2.81 million tons from 2.41 million tons during the same period last year. The export from North during the first four months of this fiscal were 0.95 million tons that was 5.64 % less than 1.01 million tons during the same period last year. However, in view of total loss of Indian market, the decline is not that sharp.

Experts said that exports from the Southern region almost matched the domestic consumption as the region exported 1.85 million tons of cement during July-Oct 2019 period. They said that the growth in cement exports from South was 32.5 %, as it grew from 1.397 million tons in corresponding period last year.

Data shows that in the first four months of this fiscal, cement manufacturers dispatched 16.117 million tons of cement, 4.53% higher than 15.419 million tons dispatches during the same period last year.