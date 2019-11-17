Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that inexperienced players of the government had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish the government’s writ but the premier by not accepting their advice proved his good sense and wisdom.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Shujaat said some people also advised General Musharraf to establish the government’s writ.

Shujat said that this is the first dharna (sit-in) in the history of Pakistan in which Maulvi and police were pitted against each other but there was no dispute and no stick or bullet was used.

He said that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Home Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah as they very appreciably controlled the circumstances.

The PML-Q president said that Interior Minister Ijaz Shah deserved congratulations, who with his experience and strategy controlled the entire situation nicely and not even one glass was broken. “If circumstance had deteriorated then it was not possible to prevent a clash during the sit-in. We were in constant contact with him,” said the PML-Q chief.

Shujat said in controlling all these circumstances quite appreciably Islamabad administration also deserved to be congratulated for demonstrating patience and endurance in front of thousands of people.