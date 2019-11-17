Share:

LAHORE - Rwadari Tehreek held a Rwadari Conference at Lahore Press Club on 16 November in connection with International Day of Tolerance and gathered people from different faiths, religions, cultures and languages to display the importance of tolerance and respect of diversity in a diverse society like Pakistan. The 550th Birthday of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism was also celebrated at this occasion.

The International Day for Tolerance is observed on 16 November as an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance. It is observed on 16 November. Rwadari Tehreek is a social movement working across the country for the promotion of pluralism and interfaith harmony to counter the prevailing culture of intolerance, extremism and violence observes International Day of Tolerance every year to highlight the negative effects of intolerance and to introduce ways and means which can help strengthening tolerant and pluralistic society.

Tolerance in society only possible if made a national mission

The speakers of The Rwadari Conference included Chairman Rwadari Tehreek Samson Salamat, Deputy Director SAP Irfan Mufti, Rabia Bajwa Advocate, Baluchistan President of Women Democratic Front Jalila Haider Advocate, Chairman Pakistan Minorities Alliance Tahir Naveed, Vice President PPP Punjab Asif Khan and Media expert Kashif Baloch who expressed dissatisfaction over the response and measures of the state apparatus, successive governments and other stake-holders to respond to the highly radicalized and intolerant social fabric of Pakistan which has led to the loss of thousands of innocent lives .

The speakers further observed that the National Action Plan which was made after the APS tragedy has not been effectively and fully implemented which has plunged Pakistan into a more difficult situation at home and internationally.

In his inaugural speech Chairman Rwadari Tehreek Mr. Samson Salamat said “International Day of Tolerance is a very special day and should be observed in every corner of the country because Pakistan badly needs to indoctrinate the culture of Tolerance which means respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our society”.

“However, the promotion of the culture of tolerance is not possible in our society unless and until all responsible quarters make it as a national narrative and take decisive measures and steps to weed out intolerance, discriminations and biases” Mr. Samson Salamat added.

In order to make Pakistan a tolerant society, Rwadari Tehreek tabled following recommendations at the Conference.