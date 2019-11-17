Share:

LAHORE (PR) Edotco Group SdnBhd (“edotco”), the region’s end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, through its local operations Edotco Pakistan Private Limited (“edotco Pakistan”) signed a long-term agreement with Zong 4G to collaborate on multiple projects that will strengthen 4G coverage and customer experience across Pakistan. With more than 12,000 4G sites across Pakistan, Zong 4G is the country’s leading 4G network supporting over 14million 4G subscribers. The company focuses entirely on 4G recognizing the importance of data services, the fastest growing segment of consumer demand in Pakistan driven by mobile financial services, e-commerce and social media. Edotco brings regional operational strength of 29,900 towers across its footprint combined with experience in rolling out next generation’ shareable infrastructure like lightweight carbon fiber towers, energy as a service and smart street furniture that support fast and cost effective 4G rollout for mobile operators. Being the largest independent tower company in the country, Edotco Pakistan has grown its portfolio to over 1,400 towers so far this year. As part of this agreement, Edotco Pakistan will focus on accelerating the next phase of infrastructure rollout for Zong 4G, driving efficiency and flexibility improvements towards a faster and more available 4G network roll out across the country. Chairman and CEO Zong 4G, Wang Huasaid, “The new agreement aligns with Zong 4G’s commitment to provide its customers with better coverage, reliability, speed and overall performance. This includes focus on keeping up with booming mobile data usage while improving capacity and coverage across the country, especially in underserved rural areas. We look forward to working with edotco to keep our 4G momentum going and enable all our customers in every corner of the country to experience world-class 4G services”. Country Managing Director, Edotco Pakistan, Arif Hussain, said, “We are extremely excited to sign this historic agreement further reinforcing our long-standing relationship with Zong 4G. Having grown our operations by delivering over 1,000 new sites in 12 months to more than 1,400 operational sites, it is clear we have proved ourselves a credible partner to Zong 4G. It is a further testament to our operational strength and I am very proud of the team; at the same time, I am humbled by the trust Zong 4G have placed in edotco.