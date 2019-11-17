Share:

SIALKOT - Two armed dacoits deprived a Saudi Arabia-returned man of 40,000 Riyals on the way back home from Sialkot International Airport here on Saturday. According to police sources, Gujranwala-based expat Syed Sarfraz Ali arrived back from Saudi Arabia and landed at Sialkot International Airport.

He was on the way to his home in Gujranwala with his family when two armed car riders intercepted their carry pick-up van. The dacoits held the family hostage at gunpoint near BRB Canal Bridge Daska on main Daska-Sambrial Road.

They snatched 40,000 Saudi Riyals, thousands of Pak Rupees and other valuables from them and fled the scene. The Daska Police have registered a case with no arrest or clue in this regard. Travelling back homes on roads for expats, returning through Sialkot International Airport, has become dangerous as such incidents have increased manifold in district.

The affected expats and their looted families said that the dacoits and robbers have been active on main roads around the SIAL. They demanded road safety for expats and their families on main roads around SIAL.