SIALKOT -The Civil Lines Police have arrested a fugitive notorious human trafficker-cum-proclaimed offender (PO), wanted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a Rs630 million financial scam for the last one and half years. Civil Lines Police SHO Sub-Inspector Gulzar Khan informed that the police have arrested this main accused Adnan Raza Attari in a fraud case (No.07/2019) for giving a fake cheque of Rs1.2 million to a local property dealer Mohsin Ali. The officer said that the fugitive accused was also wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Rs630 million financial fraud case (No. 342/2018) of sending local innocent people to Saudi Arabia by offering them Sasta Umerah Packages, but he did not send them. According senior FIA officials, Adana Raza Attari was fugitive for the last one and half years after he defrauded people of Rs630 million in the name of Sasta Umerah Packages. The FIA officials said that the FIA teams had raided his house-cum-travel agency, situated on Hakim Khadim Ali Road locality of Sialkot city on May 21, 2018 (one and half years ago) but the accused fled away by dodging the FIA team. However, the FIA team had recovered as many as 1,350 passport and CNICs of the local people collected for sending them Saudi Arabia under Sasta Umerah Packages. The FIA had also seized as many as 4,295 Pakistani passports of different people from another adjacent place, kept there by the accused. FIA officials have also started investigation in this regard.

Two suspects shot dead in shootout

MANDI BAHAUDDIN -Two accused who fled the police custody were shot dead in the ensuing shootout here on Saturday. According to police sources, both the accused were in police custody on physical remand and were being taken to police-post Head Rasul. On the way their accomplices, lying in ambush, attacked the police escort. They snatched weapons from policemen and got both the accused free from police. On call, a police party reached the spot and chased the accused. Near Head Rasul, a shootout took place between the police and the accused during which both the accused were shot dead. Police moved the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. The accused were involved in more than dozen murder and robbery cases, the police told. The incident took place in the Saddr Police remit.