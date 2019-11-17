Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government respects the court decisions in letter and spirit and the health of Nawaz Sharif is a humanitarian matter and it should not be made political and legal issue.

Addressing a news conference along with Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan here on Saturday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan created the facility of medical board for Nawaz Sharif with sincerity. “PM directed the spokesmen of the government not to give any political statement on the health of Nawaz Sharif and the government facilitated Nawaz Sharif at every level,” the SAPM said, adding the government discussed health issue of former PM Sharif in federal cabinet but unfortunately the PML-N played politics on surety bonds. She said it was government’s stance to allow Nawaz Sharif for health treatment abroad without wasting time due to his critical condition.

Firdous said Sharif family did not follow the promises in the past.

“The government respects the court decisions in letter and spirit. The court gave relief to an ailing person, and not the PML-N,” she lamented, saying the government would give any response after the court issued its detailed verdict on the matter.

She said the sub-committee of federal cabinet reviewed all legal aspects for removing Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List. She said track record of Sharif family was not well regarding indemnity bonds.

Replying to a question, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman targeted the Prime Minister in his speeches. She said PTI core committee has decided to make strategy over Fazlur Rehman speeches against PM after reviewing them from a legal point of view.

Speaking on the occasion, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor said court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian basis. He said the court has not rejected the government’s position on indemnity bond.

He said court did not issue any decision on government stance and court gave date in January regarding our stance. He said court did not refuse government’s stance and we stand on cabinet decision.

“We will decide to file appeal after receiving detailed judgment. Some legal points involved in this issue are crucial,” the attorney general maintained, adding NAB law clearly states that sentence of a convict could not be suspended or bailed. He said when the issue came into the court; the federal government said there should be surety or indemnity for going abroad. Masood further underlined that unfortunately Nawaz Sharif has a precedent of not abiding by the undertakings he made in the past.