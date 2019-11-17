Share:

LAHORE - A sensational six-wicket haul from Mohammad Hasnain guided Pakistan to a 90-run win over Sri Lanka in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 match at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox’s Bazar on Saturday. While chasing the 184-run target, Sri Lanka were blown away by a fiery spell of Hasnain, who took six wickets for 19 runs in seven overs. Khushdil Shah and Umar Khan took two wickets apiece. For Sri Lanka, opening batsman Petum Nissanka top-scored with 34 off 56 balls. Earlier, Pakistan were put into bat and dismissed for 183 in 49.5 overs. The top-order fell quickly, as the green shirts lost three wickets for 31 runs inside 10 overs. Amad Butt, who came to bat at number eight, top-scored with 44 off 45 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes. Rohail Nazir (37) and Khushdil (32) were other scorers for Pakistan. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando grabbed three wickets for 28 runs, while Amila Aponso and Kalana Perera took two wickets apiece. Pakistan will take on Oman in their third match tomorrow (Monday).

SCORES IN BRIEF

Pakistan 183 all out, 49.5 overs (Amad Butt 44, Rohail Nazir 37, Khushdil Shah 32; Asitha Fernando 3-28, Amila Aponso 2-36, Kalana Perera 2-45)

Sri Lanka 93 all out, 30.4 overs (Petum Nissanka 34, Hasitha Boyagoda 22; Mohammad Husnain 6-19, Khushdil Shah 2-14, Umar Khan 2-4)