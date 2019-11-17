Share:

KARACHI - A team of the Sindh Healthcare Commission on Saturday met representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and discussed the strategy to control infections.

The SHCC team met World Health Organization (WHO) EMRO Regional Director Dr Maha Talat and discussed with her the actions taken by SHCC for infection prevention and control in the Sindh province. The SHCC team discussed the measures taken by the commission for injection safety and awareness about excessive use of injections and the related hazards. The commission team informed the WHO team about the initiative meant to arrange a hands-on training workshop for infection control in collaboration with the Medical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan.

The commission also held a consultative stakeholders meeting with the delegation of the World Bank consisting of Andreas Seiter, global lead private sector and Konako Yamashita Allen, senior health specialist at the World Bank. The objective is to discuss and maximize the impact through the public-private partnership in the health sector. There was a discussion about sustainability of the system existing in Sindh. In the meeting, the idea was discussed about the addition of tech-based medical start-ups in the legislative process in order to widen the horizon of healthcare sector.

The Directorate of Clinical Governance & Training held a meeting with the officials of the Task Force on Infection Prevention and Control. At the meeting, the issue of disposal of infected crops and questionnaire regarding waste disposal in hospitals was discussed.

The Directorate of Anti-quackery of the SHCC has sealed till date 2730 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in Sindh. In this week, 77 clinics were sealed and warnings were issued to 741 HCEs for non-compliance. In this week 30 warnings have been issued so far.

The Directorate of Complaints, SHCC has received till date a total 108 complaints out of which 80 complaints are disposed of, 22 complaints are under process and 6 are sub judice.

The Directorate of Licensing & Accreditation, SHCC received 79 new applications for registration in this week. Till date, the total number of applications for registration has reached to 9,736. Certificates were issued to 70 HCEs in this week, bringing the total number of registration certificates issued to 8712 HCEs.