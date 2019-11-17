Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the followers of Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want to provide any safe passage to looters, dacoits and thieves. Addressing a press conference here at PR Headquarters on Saturday, he said people gave mandate to the prime minister for holding the looters accountable, and any safe passage to Nawaz Sharif by the government could be problematic for it. However, the current situation, in which courts were involved, was better for both parties including the PML-N and the government, he added. “Today, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, Nawaz will leave the country,” he added.

The minister said the politics of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been ended with the termination of sit-in at Islamabad and it would hardly be able to win four or five seats in the next elections. He said weather had always played a crucial role in war and politics and Fazl did not choose the right time for his protest. Fazlur Rehman had succeeded in gathering thousands of his followers in Islamabad, but the PML-N, PPP or locals did not support him, he added.

Sh Rashid said road blockage in the name of Plan-B by Fazlur Rehman was illegal and the government machinery could take action against it, adding majority of Pakhtuns were attached with the transport business and they themselves would punish Fazlur Rehman if their business was damaged. “Fazlur Rehman was trying to copy Imran Khan in his sit-in, but he could not succeed in copying him and the number of participants in the sit-in had started decreasing day by day,” he said and added that Fazl took a wise and timely decision of terminating his sit-in. He alleged that Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in badly damaged the cause of Kashmir as he engaged international and domestic media and Kashmir issue got ignored.