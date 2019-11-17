Share:

SIALKOT - As many as 170 male and female Hindu Yatrees from India performed religious rituals at historic and ancient Shawala Teja Singh Hindu Temple here.

Led by Ramaish Kumar, the Hindu pilgrims also distributed sweets on the occasion. Indian Hindu pilgrims highly hailed and welcomed the direly needed renovation, rehabilitation of the Hindu temple and its formal hand over to the Hindu Community here in Sialkot.

The Hindu community said that re-opening of this temple has given a message to the World that minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom.