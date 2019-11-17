Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has urged the government and opposition to sit together to introduce election reforms in the country.

Addressing a five-day training workshop of the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the political parties came with the proofs of rigging after every election which put question mark on the mandate of the ruling party.

Protest demonstrations and lengthy litigation against the rigging were a norm in the country, he said. Therefore, he added, election reforms should be on the top agenda of the political parties to get rid of this practice in future. He said a powerful, impartial and independent election commission should be formed with the consultation of all political parties. He said no one could deny the role of establishment in the formation of present and previous governments. There was a need to end the role of establishment in the next polls, he said.

Siraj said only rich and elite class could contest election and there was an urgent need to end this practice. Few affluent families had been ruling the country for decades and become the part of every government due to power of their wealth, he said, adding this was a main hurdle to bring any change in the country. He said the people had lost trust on the courts as there was no justice for those who were without money. He said a system based on the principles of Islam was the key to solution of country’s problems. He advised the party workers to start preparation for the local government polls. He said those who came into power in the name of change were failed to bring any reform. He said the people had tested every party and they were left with the only option to choose the JI in next polls.

Meanwhile, JI chief made a telephonic contact with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman and congratulated him on holding an organized and peaceful sit-in in Islamabad.