KARACHI (PR) In its drive to promote regional arts and literacy, JS Bank hosted a book talk on “The Economy of Modern Sindh. Opportunities Lost and Lessons for the Future” authored by Dr Ishrat Husain, Aijaz A Qureshi and Nadeem Hussain. The ceremony was attended by Basir Shamsie, President & CEO-JS Bank, Imran Shaikh, Chief of Staff-JS Bank, professors and students from Sindh University amid media presence. The Economy of Modern Sindh delves into the different aspects of Sindh’s economy. It highlights the socioeconomic problems that have beset Sindh and proposes a multi-pronged strategy to address these challenges. Basir Shamsie, President & CEO, JS Bank stated “JS Bank strongly supports progressive and sustainable initiatives for engaging the people of Pakistan. Modern economy of Sindh reflects back into the time where Sindh was the center of economic progress and how it has lost its competitive advantage to other provinces today. The book proposes fine measures that will contribute significantly towards the economic revival of Sindh and further help regain its lost stature. We at JS Bank strive to highlight Pakistani authors and their work.” Committed towards its role as a catalyst towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the Bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by being a part of arts and literature.