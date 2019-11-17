Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the government and 220 million people of Pakistan have always extended unflinching and unconditional support to the Kashmiris in their just and principled struggle for their right to self-determination and people of the state are proud of it.

He was addressing his ruling party workers at a ceremony held at the Jammu Kashmir House in federal capital in connection with the appointment of the party worker Shoaib Abid as Vice Chairman of Local Government Board of AJK government, said an official statement issued Saturday evening.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government of Pakistan raised voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at every available forum for which the people of AJK and Occupied Kashmir are grateful.

He informed the workers that the AJK share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) has been increased manifold after 26 years. “The development budget rose from Rs10 billion to Rs24 billion and now people could observe visible changes in health, education and infrastructure development,” he revealed.

The AJK prime minister said that 13th Amendment to the Interim Constitution provided autonomy to the state government in financial and administrative affairs, adding that finality of Prophet-hood (Khatme Nubuwwat) has been made part of the constitution through 12th Amendment.

Greeting newly-appointed Shoaib Abid as Vice Chairman Local Government Board, the premier hoped that the new VC LG Board would prove his appointment right through his performance. “Sufficient funds would be provided to the local government institutions, Municipal Corporations and Committees”, the PM announced.

Raja Farooq Haider while giving credit of the ongoing development and significant increase in the development budget of the state to former prime minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, said that Kashmiris could never forget his kindness and invaluable support. “The former prime minister took practical steps and resolved the longstanding issues of the state government. Later, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also continued his mission”, Haider added.

Raja Farooq Haider asked workers to make close liaison with public and play active role for resolving their problems. “The present government is utilizing all available resources to address genuine problems of the masses. Revolutionary steps have been taken in three and a half years time and same will be continue for next one and half year. We will present our performance and will return to the government again”, the AJK premier told workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Shoaib Abid and other leaders were accorded warm welcome by the large number of party workers.

AJK Cabinet and legislative assembly members and other senior party leaders attended the function.

ACTING CJ AJK HC SWORN IN

Mr Justice Azher Saleem Baber Saturday sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan administered the oath to the newly-inducted acting chief justice of the AJK HC at a ceremony held at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in an official statement released to the media Saturday evening.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, AJK cabinet ministers, members of the AJK Legislative Assembly judges of superior judiciary and senior lawyers of the Supreme and High Courts of AJK attended the ceremony.