KARACHI - The University of Karachi is holding an entry test for bachelors programme (morning) admissions 2020 on Sunday.

Over 9,600 candidates are registered in the entry test for Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy, departments of applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education (BA Hons) and Teacher Education (BEd Hons). The entry test is being conducted through recently established assessment and testing service by the university instead of availing the National Testing Service. In-charge Directorate Admissions Committee KU Dr Saima Akhtar informed that 26 examination centers have been established to conduct the written test while all aspiring candidates are directed to appear at their respective centers before 10:30 am.

She said that candidates should not bring their cellular phones while they must carry their admit cards, pencils, sharpeners and erasers.

She further stated that use of markers and pen is not allowed in any condition.

On the directives of the KU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, special parking and waiting areas have been allocated for parents, she said adding around 20 shuttles would operate throughout the campus from 10 am till the departure of all candidates from the Varsity.

The Airlift, a private transport operator, has established 17 pick and drop points across the city for the candidates appearing in the KU entry test. The free of cost service would be provided to the candidates and their guardians from the selected stops which have been mentioned at Karachi University’s official Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/kutimes/).

The Airlift management has advised the candidates to update their App to avail the free facility on Sunday.