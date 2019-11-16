Share:

Attock-Low gas pressure issue of the areas surrounding Attock city will soon be resolved and consumers will have proper gas supply. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari said this while talking to newsmen at his residence in Attock. On the occasion, Deputy Chief Engineer Sajjad Khan, Distribution Engineer Kamran Mujahid and other officers were also present.

Yawar Bokhari said that for the purpose 6 kilometre gas pipe line will be laid which will benefit thousand of consumers of Mohala Awan Sharif, Mehrpura Sharqim, and Mehrpura Gharbi, People Colony, Mehria Town, Farooq Azam Colony, and adjoining areas.

He said that formal approval for this new gas pipeline has been given, which will cost millions of rupees. He said that work on this new project will be started soon and will be completed within a short period. He said approval for dualisation of Teen meela to Haji Shah road has also been given which will be completed at the cost of more than Rs800 million.