LAHORE - A 55-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in the Sanda police precincts on Saturday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Ijaz, who was residing in a rented house located in Bazaar Hakiman. A police official said the body was partially decomposed. Locals alerted the police after noticing foul smell emitting from the building. The police were investigating the death. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was recovered dead from a footpath in the Tibbi City police area on early Saturday. Police said apparently the deceased was a drug addict.