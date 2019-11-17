Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz on Saturday paid homage to martyred Constable Asif Ali who died while fighting criminals in Sheikhupura district late Friday. The police chief also directed Sheikhupura RPO to arrest the killers as early as possible. The IGP also ordered a crackdown against criminals by conducting security sweep and intelligence-based operations. The funeral prayers for Constable Asif were offered at Sheikhupura Police Lines on Saturday. RPO Sohail Habib Tajak and DPO Ghazi Salahuddin also attended the funeral. The cop was later laid to rest at a local graveyard near Muridkay.