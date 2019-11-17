Share:

LAHORE - MGPC Polo Club and LGPC Nutraful Warriors will take on each other in the Silk Bank Inter Clubs Polo Championship 2019 main final to be played today (Sunday) at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) at 3:15 pm. Silk Bank Director Retail Shahram Raza Bakhtiari will grace the final as chief guest. LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that the final of event is going to be the very challenging and exciting. “Although the club is new yet the response of pole lovers is highly encouraging and it can be hoped that like the previous finals, this final will also be action-packed as well as jam-packed.” MGPC Polo Club side has the services of Farhad Sheikh, Rafay Sheikh, Qasim Jamal and Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas while LGPC Nutraful Warriors team includes Makhdoom Murad Shah, Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Kasim Khan and Shah Shamyl Alam.