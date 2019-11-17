Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to interior ministry to place the name of former federal minister for housing and works and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Durrani on Exit Control List (ECL) in assets beyond known sources of income case, The Nation has learnt reliably. On November 8, NAB Rawalpindi summoned the former federal minister and recorded his statement. The NAB is probing the ex-federal minister in three cases, including assets beyond known source of income, illegal recruitment and illegal allotment of plots for mosques in Islamabad.

Well-placed sources in NAB told The Nation that on the recommendation of Rawalpindi Bureau, the NAB headquarters had written a letter to interior ministry on Friday and asked it to place Durrani’s name of country’s no-fly list till completion of investigations of ongoing cases against him. The JUI-F senior leader had already submitted the reply of NAB probe team’s queries. Akram Durrani had been appointed head of Rahbar committee of opposition parties and made negotiations with government’s committee during JUI-F sit-in against the PTI government.