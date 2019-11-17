Share:

KARACHI - The local government has developed a plan to control the growing population of stray dogs in the Sindh province. Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh said on Saturday that there will be no stray dogs in Sindh after five to eight years as an operation was being launched next week to vaccinate stray dogs.

He said that PC-1 of the Street Dog Population and rabies Control Programme is being presented to the Technical Committee on Monday.

He said that the conventional method of killing dogs was also being carried out across the province.

But we cannot kill all the dogs.

He said that Sindh was the first province to launch a modern technique to deal with the issue of stray dogs.