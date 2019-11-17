Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players have bagged two gold medals in the Asian Chess Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal. Amin Malik, who was also Pakistan Chess Federation (PCF) Vice President, said that he clinched gold medal in the unrated category, while Ihtisham ul Haq took gold medal in the under-1800 category. Amin scored 5.5 and Ihtisham made 6 points in the championship. “As many as 80 athletes from 15 Asian countries took part in the championship, held from November 8 to 15. Chess has achieved such a feat for the first time in the history of Pakistan. It is a great honor for us to bring laurels for the country,” Amin said.