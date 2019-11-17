Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan blind cricket team sealed the six-match T20I series against England by 4-0 at Ajman Oval Cricket Ground, Ajman on Saturday. Badar Munir’s hostile innings of 172 runs off 70 balls, featuring 21 fours and 6 sixes, helped Pakistan to win the fourth T20 by 208 runs. While batting first, Mohsin Khan and Badar opened the innings and gave Pakistan a swift start. Badar played aggressively from the first over and helped the side score 103 runs in the first six overs. Badar, who reached his 50 in just 20 balls, was dropped twice. Mohisn Khan scored 14 runs off 12 balls and Riasat made 2 runs. Then Anees Javed came and played a brisk knock of 74 runs off 37 balls with the help of 12 fours. Sanaullah, who came into bat in the last over, was bowled after hitting a boundary. Pakistan finished at 312 runs for the loss of four wickets in the given 20 overs. The star for Pakistan was Badar, who thrashed England with his aggressive shots. His 172-run innings was his highest innings in the shortest format of the game. Peter Bulliet took two wickets for England, while Nathan Foy and Justin Hollingsworth claimed one wicket apiece. While chasing the target, England lost Dan Field on the very first ball, as he was caught by Muhammad Akram on the bowling of Mohsin Khan. Then Sam Muray and Nathan Foy made 75-run partnership for the second wicket before departing at 22 and 58 respectively. Hossell made 2 runs, Mathew Dean scored 3 and Peter Bulliet contributed 6.

Mohsin and Badar took 2 wickets each for Pakistan. England managed only 104 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.