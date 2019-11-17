Share:

MULTAN-The command and control centers have been fully activated in the districts of Multan, Vehari Khanewal and Lodhran, with the directives of Multan-Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmed Khan to monitor security situation in all the districts of the region.

Monitoring is being done online through CCTV cameras installed at all the stations, including the central locations and sensitive installations. The -HOTEL EYE system has also been implemented across the region on the orders of RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan.

Data from the police system verified all persons residing in public places including hotels. In this regard, RPO Wasim Ahmed Khan said that the steps were taken according to the vision of Capt (r) Arif Nawaz, IG Punjab, to monitor the law and order situation through the modern technology to provide security to the citizens. Implementation of the online system in public places and hotels has made it possible to monitor miscellaneous elements in order to control crime. Waseem Ahmed Khan said that to ensure attendance and public hearing of SHOs in police stations assistance is being taken from this system so that common man’s complaints regarding police station can be resolved.

He said that the crime scene’s geo-fencing is being carried out to assist the investigating officers in the police stations so that criminals can be punished. He said that the police are burying traditional culture and leading to innovation. Investigation officers are being trained on a world-class basis on complaints of non-fulfillment of justice requirements through procedural investigations, so that criminal prosecution, including the protection of crime scene and the proper use of evidence, can be made effective. The heads have been given clear instructions for immediate completion of pending cases.