Share:

Honour killings are an issue the Pakistani society deals with on a regular basis. As the Qandeel’s case about honour killing needs discussion. Qandeel’s brother Muhammad Waseem had strangled her to death in the name of “honour” at their house in 2016.

Currently, a trial court in Multan has reserved its verdict in the Qandeel Baloch murder case. In fact, the case has been in courts since 2016 and a number of witnesses have presented their stane and there was an attempt to dismiss the case by Qandeel’s parents who provided an affidavit to court saying that they forgive the murderers but the trial court dismissed their request.

This case would set the precedent for many honour killings in Pakistan-an issue highlighted and legalised due to the documentary work of Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. With the incorporation of punishment for it in the legal system, there is a chance that the count of such murders can be reduced in the country.

It is really something incredible that the murderers with the name of “honour” are not being forgiven anymore and it can be inshallah one of the reductions of honour killing cases which is a big issue nowadays.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.