Self-love means having a high regard for your own well-being and happiness. Self-love means taking care of your own needs and not sacrificing your well-being to please others. Self-love means not settling for less than you deserve.

There are many benefits of self-love like rejection is not as meaningful, You embrace challenge, You become conscious of the things you spend your time on, Others’ opinions holds less value, You will become less critical of others, You’ll be pleased with the results, You’ll know who you want to be.

I think self love is more important then anything else because when you love yourself so you give others the reason why they love you. It gives positivity in your life and delete negativity.

Self love is important and it is the foundation for all good relationships with others because when you know how to love yourself then you already realize the fact how to love others.

‘Love yourself first and everything else falls into line.’

RIDA LIAQUAT,

Karachi.