TOBA TEK SINGH - The Education Department have regularised the services of 141 teachers of government schools across the district. Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Mehr Aftab Ahmad told reporters on Saturday that the teachers whose services have been regularised were recruited in 2014 on contractual basis.

They included 80 female and 61 male teachers while 36 non-teaching employees who were also employed on contractual basis, have also been regularised against their posts. He further stated that all the educators would also be regularised who were recruited on contract upon completion of three year service tenure.

STUDENT, ACCOMPLICES

KILL CLASS FELLOW

A class 10th student along with his friends allegedly tortured to death a class fellow here on Saturday.

Deceased Asad Salim, resident of Chak 327/JB exchanged harsh words with his accused class fellow Usman. To settle a score, he along with his accomplice overpowered Asad after school hours on Bhalair Road and tortured him critically.

Resultantly, the victim sustained serious head injuries and breathed his last on the spot. The police have registered a case and have launched raids for arrest all the accused.

Meanwhile, a man killed his younger brother over property dispute in Chuttiana village Chak 348/GB Dheri.

The police said that deceased Muhammad Javed had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and both accused Muhammad Iqbal and deceased quarrelled over property’s division issue.

During the quarrel, the accused severely tortured the deceased with sticks as a result he died

on the spot.