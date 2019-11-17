Share:

KARACHI - More than 23 people, including children, died in stray dog bite incidents in Sindh in 2019 and these incidents show callousness of the Sindh government, Karachi administration and the health department, says a senior leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman asked how such a regime in Sindh could provide relief when it is incapable of protecting people from stray dogs.

It is appalling that government hospitals are running without anti-rabies vaccine. On the other hand, government functionaries are claiming providing health facilities to people, he said.

During 2019, around 187,000 dog-bite incidents have been reported in Sindh so far, but the government is still unmoved and is not taking measures to deal with this menace, Naeem-ur-Rehman remarked.

“How funny it seems when the Sindh health minister is asking people to tell their children not to mess with street dogs, instead of launching a drive and providing vaccines to hospitals,” he commented.

He said that people are sick of the government, which has failed to provide any sort of relief to them. A recent dog-bite incident, wherein five dogs ripped off face and body parts of a child in Larkana, shows Sindh government‘s apathetic attitude.