ISLAMABAD-Koral police has arrested a person involved in theft at his friend’s house with the aid of accomplices and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs10 million, car, and cash from their possession.

According to details, Muhammad Ramzan lodged a report with Koral police station that his son’s friends including Hamza Mukhtar used to come at his house. They stayed at his home on July 6, 2019 and allegedly took away 115 tola gold ornaments from there. Koral police lodged the report (case no. 424) under 380 PPC and started investigation into the matter.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including Station House Officer of Koral Police Station Alamgir Khan and others. This team investigated the case on technical grounds and initially succeeded to nab two persons involved in it.

One of the alleged persons Hamza Mukhtar confessed, during the preliminary investigation, to have taken away gold ornaments and later selling it to a jeweller, Faisal. It was revealed that nabbed person Faisal had been involved in purchasing stolen gold or ornaments from the criminals. The police team recovered cash, gold ornaments worth Rs10 million and a vehicle from them. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

On Saturday, three unknown persons snatched Rs1.25 million from one Habib ur Rehman from I-10 markaz in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. According to the police, the dacoits came riding a motorbike and snatched the cash. They also shot at the victim and inured him severely. Habib ur Rehman was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Shahzad Town police have arrested 10 gamblers as they raided a gambling den in the jurisdiction of the police station. The police also recovered Rs1.2 million, 12 mobile phones and a vehicle from the scene. On a tip of, the police raided the den, according to the police. The accused have been booked and further investigation is underway. The police also arrested two car-lifters who were involved in lifting vehicles from the twin cities. Furthermore, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike-riders not using helmets. He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP’s teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers. The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists with helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.