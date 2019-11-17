Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, has said that Turkey and Pakistan enjoyed historic cordial relations that should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry that called on him led by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President. Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, and Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, were in the delegation.

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that Turkish companies were interested to explore JVs and investment in Special Economic Zones that would be built in Pakistan under CPEC and added that for this purpose a delegation of Turkish businessman could be invited to Pakistan to study business opportunities in SEZs.

He said that both countries have good potential to complement each other in many areas for which better connectivity between private sectors of both countries was needed.

He assured that Turkish Embassy would cooperate in efforts aimed at promoting direct linkages between business communities of both countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan and Turkey have been negotiating for signing a free trade agreement and many rounds of negotiations have already been held for this purpose.

He said that during the upcoming visit of Turkish President H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, both countries should sign the FTA that would give boost to trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He welcomed the proposal of Turkish Ambassador for visit of Turkish business delegation to Pakistan and assured that ICCI would cooperate in connecting them with right partners in Pakistan.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, and Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, said that due to lack of direct air links, Pakistan has not better connectivity with ECO and Central Asian countries that were growing markets for Pakistani products.

They said that Turkish airline should play role in connecting Pakistan with these countries by organizing once in a week flight from Pakistan to these countries.

They said that ICCI was ready to cooperate with both governments in realizing this objective.

Both sides discussed a range of options to develop strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries for promoting trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.