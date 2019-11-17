Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Two accused who fled the police custody were shot dead in the ensuing shootout here on Saturday. According to police sources, both the accused were in police custody on physical remand and were being taken to police-post Head Rasul. On the way their accomplices, lying in ambush, attacked the police escort. They snatched weapons from policemen and got both the accused free from police. On call, a police party reached the spot and chased the accused. Near Head Rasul, a shootout took place between the police and the accused during which both the accused were shot dead.