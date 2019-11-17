Share:

DI KHAN - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police killed infamous terrorist belonged to a banned militant outfit ‘Baali Khakyara Group’ while another managed to escape during exchange of fire, police said on Saturday.

Police conducted raid in Sultan Khel area after receiving a tip-off about presence of two members of banned outfit ‘Baali Khayaar Group’ identified as Kifayatullah and Muhammad Shoaib.

The police team signalled a suspected motorcycle to stop but the riders started firing on the police party and tried to escape.

Meanwhile the police team opened fire on them and killed Kifayatullah while Muhammad Shaoib managed to escape.

The forces also recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from the body of the dead terrorist.

Both were wanted to Dera Ismael Khan police for their involvement in attacks on Parov police and six other major sabotage activities.