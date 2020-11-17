Share:

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 16 - The five-day 246th celebrations of Urs of renowned religious personality Hazrat Mohkum-ud-Din Serani will start from Tuesday (today) at Khanqah Sharif, some 20 kilometres from here. According to Sahibzada Dagarh Aalia MPA Shoaib Owaisi, the five-day Urs celebrations will be inaugurated by Sajada Nasheen Salahuddin Owaisi by laying a floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Mohkum-ud-Din Serani. Mehfil-e-Naat will be held on the second day followed by Ghusal of the shrine on the next day.\ Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held on the fourth day and the celebrations will be concluded on fifth day with Khatam Sharif and special prayers.