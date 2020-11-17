Share:

DIR UPPER - At least 25 Covid-19 cases were reported in Upper Dir district during last two days taking the total active cases to 26 here on Monday.

Talking to The Nation, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Nazar Mohammad said that 25 cases were reported in the district during last two days. He said that 27 corona patients were being treated at various hospitals in the district.

He appealed to the people to keep social distancing and avoid hand shake while meeting in offices or other functions and also wear face masks to check the epidemic, otherwise it may raise and turn uncontrollable.