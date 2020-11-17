Share:

MARDAN - The police arrested thirty-four suspected people including six proclaimed offenders and one facilitator of criminals and also seized huge quantity of weapons and drugs from their possession under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the last 24 hours, a senior police official said on Monday.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan said that Mardan police under the National Action Plan (NAP) conducted several search operations in different parts of the district. He said that police during search operations in the limits of Katlang, Garhi Kapura, Jabbar and Takhatbhai arrested 34 suspected people including 06 proclaimed offenders and 01 facilitator of criminals wanted by the police in crimes of heinous nature.

The DPO said that police also checked several suspected places and houses and registered cases against 5 unregistered tenants. He said that police checked data of 60 motorbikes, 53 vehicles and 80 suspected people in the search operation. He said that police arrested 23 people under section 105/107 and arrested 11 people under section 55/109.

The DPO said that police also seized 01 kalashnikov rifle, 08 pistols and 126 cartridges of the different bore besides 5,146 grams of hashish in the search operations.