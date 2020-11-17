Share:

Mansehra - District administration has rescued around 800 tourists who had got stranded all the night because of the blockade of Mansehra-Naran-Road in Kaghan Valley.

“The avalanches blocked MNJ Road in Kaghan, leaving tourists in about 110 vehicles stranded all the night. All of them left for their destinations after the route was cleared at around 8am,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan, while speaking to media persons on Monday.

He said the rescue and relief operation launched by the district administration continued the entire night.

“Sindh Regiment personnel deployed at Suki Kinari Dam and a Chinese company staff also extended their assistance during the rescue operation and provided six excavators and shovel machines,” he added.

The DC said that a tourist, who had fallen unconscious after walking in the snow, was provided with medical aid and all the tourists were also served breakfast.

“Because National Highway Authority and Kaghan Development Authority could not provide help, the district administration had to seek support of the Chinese company in clearing the road,” Dr Qasim said.