Accountability court on Tuesday has extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till December 1 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

According to details, the judge has directed home secretary and SP headquarters to reappear in the court.

Earlier, accountability court had indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Both the accused pleaded not guilty in the reference and their lawyer requested time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.

Hamza Shahbaz was also charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.