LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Monday arrested another PML-N leader Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme. ACE Punjab in its continued action against the corrupt elements nabbed Ahsan Raza Khan, who was wanted in two cases of corruption. The PML-N leader is accused of building a market on the land of government hospital Kanganpur and also constructed a housing society. Both the commercial market and the housing scheme are illegal and not approved by the building control department. Earlier on November 10, Punjab’s Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) officials had arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former mayor of Sargodha, Aslam Naveed, over charges of ‘abuse of power’ which causes financial loss to the national exchequer. A case had been registered against seven accused including Sargodha’s ex-mayor Aslam Naveed and officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and provincial revenue department. According to ACE Punjab, the action had been taken over the alleged abuse of power by the accused persons which resulted in the financial loss to the national exchequer.